STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Governor calls for meeting, Telangana officials stay away

The Governor, who is said to be concerned about the spike in Covid-19 cases in Telangana, tweeted on Monday afternoon about her upcoming meeting with the Chief Secretary.

Published: 07th July 2020 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday called Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Special Chief Secretary, Health, Shanti Kumari to the Raj Bhavan to discuss the prevailing Covid situation across the State. The top officials, however, gave the meeting a miss.According to Raj Bhavan sources, the Chief Secretary was preoccupied with the some other meeting and could not make it. Another version is that the State government officials sought time to compile the data sought by the Governor on the Covid situation in the State.  

The Governor, who is said to be concerned about the spike in Covid-19 cases in Telangana, tweeted on Monday afternoon about her upcoming meeting with the Chief Secretary.  “Called Chief Secretary & Principal Secretary, Health, Telangana state to discuss regarding Covid situation prevailing across the State (sic),” she tweeted. 

The meeting, which was supposed to be held from 4 pm, did not take place.However, there was an overwhelming response to the Governor’s tweet. Several netizens also took to Twitter to complain to the Governor about the lack of beds and proper testing facilities. The Governor interacted with the netizens and noted down their suggestions. 

Later, Soundararajan in another tweet said: “I will be interacting with private hospitals with Covid isolation facilities tomorrow (Tuesday) at 11 am regarding Covid management & public grievances for redressal from them on beds, billings, testing etc for successful pvt-public participation in #corona eradication successfully & cordially (sic)”. 

Twitter discussion 
A netizen suggested that a list be provided about bed vacancies in each hospital, so that the people could plan accordingly. “Noted. I am interacting with private hospitals to address this & other issues,” the Governor replied. 

Expecting that the meeting between the Governor and the CS will go ahead later in the day, another netizen, Mahesh wanted the Governor to ask the officials two simple questions: How many area-wise containment zones are there and who is the responsible officer? Are they tracking primary and secondary contacts and what is the progress of self-isolated positive patients?  The Governor replied saying that she had noted the points.  

Gave my suggestions on Covid to govt, says Governor on Twitter

Another person told the Governor that she should give some strict rules for everyone to follow. In reply to this suggestion, the Governor said: “I am continuously on this job at various levels in the last 3 months. My suggestions given to govt. Visited NIMS. Discussed with Health University VC member of TS covid team & superintendents of Covid care govt hospitals recently. Noted present situation working on it (sic)”.“True,” the Governor replied when another Twitterati commented: “Looks like first citizen of Telangana has taken Covid seriously.”

“Madam, the situation is too bad in the GHMC limits. Please implement lockdown in Hyderabad”, another citizen tweeted. The Governor said she “noted” it. She also noted another suggestion to save Hyderabad. “Madam, the situation is worst, irrespective of politics, govt should act fast, I gave practical examples, no action being taken by govt so far. Sanitisation/ huge testing and contamination is required urgently. Act fast if we care (sic),” another Twitterati said, to which the Governor replied “noted”.

Another Twitterati stated that the “situation in Hyderabad was the worst”. “The government should take care of people. Since 15 days there is no information about the Covid situation in Telangana, except the number of cases being reported,” he said. When a citizen told the Governor that they did not have beds in hospitals, she said she was discussing the same. Finally, on Monday evening when another Twitter user asked why the meeting with officials was cancelled, there was no reply from the Governor. 

‘Exercising powers’ 
When a person tweeted that Soundararajan was “one of the few great Governors, who was exercising the Constitutional powers in the interest of the State and society and also particularly for common man”, the Governor responded by posting an emoji of folded hands.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
People wear protective masks in a metro during the coronavirus outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, July 6, 2020. In Switzerland, from Monday, people aged 12 and over must wear a mask in all public transport, trains, trams and buses, as well as in cable cars and boats. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus can transmit through air, 200 scientists tell WHO
Security guards at the Golconda Fort are well equipped with masks and hand sanitisers to remain safe during this ongoing pandemic. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Telangana’s coronavirus testing second lowest in India
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani (File| Bloomberg)
Reliance launches unlimited free conferencing app as competition to Zoom
Lakshadweep islands
Lakshadweep only Indian territory to not have a single case of Covid-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
COVID-19: Delhi count touches 1 lakh, CM Kejriwal encourages plasma donation
Representational image (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 infected Hyd doc slapped with bill of 1 lakh for a day, cries for help
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp