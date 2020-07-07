Governor calls for meeting, Telangana officials stay away

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday called Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Special Chief Secretary, Health, Shanti Kumari to the Raj Bhavan to discuss the prevailing Covid situation across the State. The top officials, however, gave the meeting a miss.According to Raj Bhavan sources, the Chief Secretary was preoccupied with the some other meeting and could not make it. Another version is that the State government officials sought time to compile the data sought by the Governor on the Covid situation in the State.

The Governor, who is said to be concerned about the spike in Covid-19 cases in Telangana, tweeted on Monday afternoon about her upcoming meeting with the Chief Secretary. “Called Chief Secretary & Principal Secretary, Health, Telangana state to discuss regarding Covid situation prevailing across the State (sic),” she tweeted.

The meeting, which was supposed to be held from 4 pm, did not take place.However, there was an overwhelming response to the Governor’s tweet. Several netizens also took to Twitter to complain to the Governor about the lack of beds and proper testing facilities. The Governor interacted with the netizens and noted down their suggestions.

Later, Soundararajan in another tweet said: “I will be interacting with private hospitals with Covid isolation facilities tomorrow (Tuesday) at 11 am regarding Covid management & public grievances for redressal from them on beds, billings, testing etc for successful pvt-public participation in #corona eradication successfully & cordially (sic)”.

Twitter discussion

A netizen suggested that a list be provided about bed vacancies in each hospital, so that the people could plan accordingly. “Noted. I am interacting with private hospitals to address this & other issues,” the Governor replied.

Expecting that the meeting between the Governor and the CS will go ahead later in the day, another netizen, Mahesh wanted the Governor to ask the officials two simple questions: How many area-wise containment zones are there and who is the responsible officer? Are they tracking primary and secondary contacts and what is the progress of self-isolated positive patients? The Governor replied saying that she had noted the points.

Gave my suggestions on Covid to govt, says Governor on Twitter

Another person told the Governor that she should give some strict rules for everyone to follow. In reply to this suggestion, the Governor said: “I am continuously on this job at various levels in the last 3 months. My suggestions given to govt. Visited NIMS. Discussed with Health University VC member of TS covid team & superintendents of Covid care govt hospitals recently. Noted present situation working on it (sic)”.“True,” the Governor replied when another Twitterati commented: “Looks like first citizen of Telangana has taken Covid seriously.”

“Madam, the situation is too bad in the GHMC limits. Please implement lockdown in Hyderabad”, another citizen tweeted. The Governor said she “noted” it. She also noted another suggestion to save Hyderabad. “Madam, the situation is worst, irrespective of politics, govt should act fast, I gave practical examples, no action being taken by govt so far. Sanitisation/ huge testing and contamination is required urgently. Act fast if we care (sic),” another Twitterati said, to which the Governor replied “noted”.

Another Twitterati stated that the “situation in Hyderabad was the worst”. “The government should take care of people. Since 15 days there is no information about the Covid situation in Telangana, except the number of cases being reported,” he said. When a citizen told the Governor that they did not have beds in hospitals, she said she was discussing the same. Finally, on Monday evening when another Twitter user asked why the meeting with officials was cancelled, there was no reply from the Governor.

‘Exercising powers’

When a person tweeted that Soundararajan was “one of the few great Governors, who was exercising the Constitutional powers in the interest of the State and society and also particularly for common man”, the Governor responded by posting an emoji of folded hands.