STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Jumbo-like mammal’s fossil discovered at SCCL

Fossils are of Stegodon that roamed the Earth 8-11 mn years ago

Published: 07th July 2020 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Fossiled tusks and trunk of Stegodon, an elephant like mammal. (Photo | EPS)

By naveen kumar tallam  
Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: In a rare finding, workers of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) stumbled upon fossils of a pre-historic mammal that resembled the modern-day elephant at the Medipalli Open Cast Mines-4 in Ramagundam on Monday.Speaking to Express, Ch Venugopal Rao, a paleontologist, who retired as the Deputy Director General of Geological Survey of India, said that the fossils belonged to the pre-historic creature, Stegodon, that roamed the Earth somewhere between 8-11 million years ago. 

He said that this was the first discovery of Stegodon fossil in the region towards the south of the Narmada River. Earlier, there have been discoveries of fossils of pre-historic mammals resembling hippopotamus and rhinoceros from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, but never that of a pre-historic elephant-like mammal. 

The fossil discovery also gives us a glimpse of how the environment was completely different in the Telangana region millions of years ago, as Stegodon required thick green vegetation to survive. Rao said that Stegodon’s adaptability was low, and as the climate changed in the region, they went extinct. The discovered fossils are of the tusk and part of the trunk of the mammal. The tusk fossils measured 1.5 and 1.17 m. SCCL officials informed that the fossils were discovered 20 m below the surface. 

Assistant Director of Archeology Department P Nagaraju said that earlier, in the Jaipur area of Mancherial district, many fossils of dinosaurs were discovered and sent to the Kolkata museum. He said a survey of this area would be conducted and the fossils would be housed in the Karimnagar Archeological Museum. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
People wear protective masks in a metro during the coronavirus outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, July 6, 2020. In Switzerland, from Monday, people aged 12 and over must wear a mask in all public transport, trains, trams and buses, as well as in cable cars and boats. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus can transmit through air, 200 scientists tell WHO
Security guards at the Golconda Fort are well equipped with masks and hand sanitisers to remain safe during this ongoing pandemic. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Telangana’s coronavirus testing second lowest in India
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani (File| Bloomberg)
Reliance launches unlimited free conferencing app as competition to Zoom
Lakshadweep islands
Lakshadweep only Indian territory to not have a single case of Covid-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
COVID-19: Delhi count touches 1 lakh, CM Kejriwal encourages plasma donation
Representational image (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 infected Hyd doc slapped with bill of 1 lakh for a day, cries for help
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp