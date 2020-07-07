Rail project oustees demand realignment of line

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: A few oustees of the Kothapalli-Manoharabad Railway Project climbed atop a water tank in Vemulawada temple town on Monday, demanding the re-alignment of the proposed rail line. Earlier, stating the same demand, they had staged a protest at the MPDO office in Vemulawada.

Officials have been conducting survey for Phase 5 of the project (Sircilla to Kothapalli) for the past few weeks. The protestors from Sircilla claimed that they would not give up their lands, if the authorities did not take up the realignment of the rail line. They climbed down from the tank after officials promised to look into the matter. In Rajanna-Sircilla, 119.11 acres of land has been acquired so far for the project.