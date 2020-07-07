STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 25 lakh power bill leaves Telangana journalist in a state of shock

 The Electricity Department left a city resident in shock by sending him a `25.11 lakh power bill for the month of July.

Published: 07th July 2020 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

electricity, bulb

Representational Image

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Electricity Department left a city resident in shock by sending him a Rs 25.11 lakh power bill for the month of July. Venkata Raju, a journalist residing in Sithaphalmandi, had paid just Rs 594 towards electricity charges in June. After he lodged a complaint with the power department, officials informed him that the huge bill was due to the meter being faulty and they assured him that a new bill will be issued to him based on previous power consumption during the same period in the last three years. 

When contacted, TSSPDCL officials said that the meter  has been rectified and a new electricity bill for Rs 2,095 was issued. However, Raju said that even this bill was more than what they usually pay every month. He said that even during summer months, their monthly power bill does not cross Rs 1,000. 

Meanwhile, another consumer in the city received a Rs 5.72 lakh bill. This bill was issued to M Janapriya, a resident of Meerpet, for domestic power consumption. According to the TSSPDCL officials, this bill was also found to be wrong. Later, they issued a Rs 1,347 bill.

