Scribe held for fake news on Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao testing COVID-19 positive

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Jubilee Hills police along with sleuths of the Task Force took Anamchinni Venkateswara Rao, a journalist working for local daily ‘Aadab Hyderabad’ into custody on Monday for giving fake news claiming that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has contacted Coronavirus.

The journalist was picked up by the police personnel from Khammam in the morning when he was out for a walk and was shifted to Hyderabad for questioning. According to police, they received a complaint from Illiyas, a resident of Rehmathnagar of Jubilee Hills, alleging that he received a news clipping of a local daily that the Chief Minister has been infected by the novel Coronavirus and that he tested positive for Covid-19.