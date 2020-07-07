Six CPI-ML leaders held for extortion

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : Sircilla police, on Monday, arrested six people belonging to the CPI-ML (Ramachandrampuram group), including its State secretary, for allegedly threatening businessmen and extorting money from them. Superintendent of Police Rahul Hegde said that the accused persons took money from politicos, land owners, businessmen and realtors to strengthen their party. The accused are North Telangana secretary Suddapalli Sudhakar, State committee secretary Uradi Lingaiaha, secretary for erstwhile Karimnagar Kankanala Anjaiah, district secretary Boini Devaiah, committee members Payyavla Govardhan and Ambati Vittal.