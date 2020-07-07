STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana officials defy Governor, skip meet

Governor called Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary to discuss prevailing corona situation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even  as Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday called Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Principal Secretary Health Shanti Kumari to Raj Bhavan to discuss prevailing Covid situation across the State, they preferred to give it a miss. According to Raj Bhavan sources, the Chief Secretary was preoccupied with some other meeting and could not make it for the meeting. Another version is that the State government officials sought some time to compile the data sought by the Governor on the Covid situation in the State. The Governor, who took the issue of spike in Covid-19 cases in the State very seriously, tweeted on Monday afternoon itself about her meeting with the Chief Secretary.

“Called Chief Secretary & principal secretary Health Telangana state to discuss regarding Covid situation prevailing across the State (sic),” the Governor tweeted. The meeting, which was supposed to be held from 4 pm, did not take place. However, there is an overwhelming response to the Governor’s tweet. Several netizens also took to Twitter to complain to the Governor about lack of beds and lack of proper testing facilities.

The Governor too interacted with the netizens and noted down their suggestions. Later, the Governor in another tweet said: “I will be interacting with private hospitals with Covid isolation facilities tomorrow 11 am regarding covid management & public grievances for redressal from them on beds, billings, testing etc for successful pvt-public participation in #corona eradication successfully & cordially (sic)”. A netizen suggested to provide hospital-wise bed vacancies, so that the people can plan accordingly.

“Noted. I am interacting with private hospitals to address this & other issues”, the Governor replied. Another netizen, Mahesh wanted the Governor to ask the officials two simple questions: How many area-wise containment zones were there and who is the responsible officer? Whether they were tracking primary and secondary contacts?

