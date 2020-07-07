STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Temple founder eligible to be a trustee but needs to be appointed by govt  

This also has to be renewed each year following due procedure.

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The founder or member of the founder’s family of a temple do not have any hereditary right to discharge functions as a trustee or chairman of the board of trustees of the temple, according to a circular released recently by the Telangana Endowments Department.  The circular pointed out that being a founder or a member of the founder’s family just makes a person eligible to be appointed for the positions but their appointment to the position must be by the government, like any other government servant, and they will have to take oath by swearing on God.

The circular, released by Endowments Department Commissioner V Anil Kumar, cites Supreme Court judgements and 'AP Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Administration of Oath of Office and Secrecy Rules, 1987'.

The circular was released after noticing that in several temples, including some well-known ones, founders or family members of the founders are discharging duties as board of trustees, despite completing their one-year terms and without any such appointment by the government.  Terming this as illegal, Anil Kumar asked all stakeholders to refrain from such practices. The strict enforcement of rules as mentioned by the Endowments Department circular is expected to generate some friction. 

Sources in the Endowments department informed Express that the issue of founder or members of the family of the founder discharging duties as board of trustees in violation of laws, is persistent in many major income generating temples.  The number of members in the board depends on the income category that a temple comes under. For example, temples with more than `1 crore income will have 14 members on the board and temples which generate income over `25 lakh will have seven members. 

