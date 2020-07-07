Telangana Textile Policy best in India, says KTR  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s Textile Policy is the best in the country and the government will provide assistance to companies if they come forward to invest in the State, said IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.Rama Rao, who was participating along with Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani in a webinar, hosted by Invest India Exclusive Investment Forum under the title ‘Textile and Apparel Sector Edition’, on Monday, mentioned about Telangana’s Kakatiya Mega Textile Park and said that it was the largest textile park in India.

He also said that the government was providing round-the-clock power and water supply to companies in the State. He said under the Mission Bhagiratha, 10 per cent of the water was allocated to the industries.

He said there were 60 lakh acres of cotton plantation in the State and the Southern India Mills Association had declared that the cotton quality of Telangana was the best not only in India but across the world. He gave an overview of the industrial policies and single-window clearance system under TSiPASS. Rama Rao also mentioned that industrial parks are coming up in the Textile sector in Telangana.

During the session, Welspun CEO Dipali Goenka appreciated the Telangana government and stated that Telangana was the best destination for industries. Telangana has a visionary leadership and hence offers the best industrial policies, suitable for business, Goenka added.Union Minister Smriti Irani said Telangana had been successful in attracting major investments in last six years with its unique policies. She appreciated the thoughts and inputs given by Rama Rao during the session.

24,000 PPE kits for GHMC staff soon

As the number of Covid cases are rising in the city, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao distributed PPE safety kits to frontline workers of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) at the Animal Care Centre in Fathullaguda near Nagole, on Monday. The GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar said,”As many as, 24,500 safety kits would be distributed among the workers within the next three weeks.”

The kits will be distributed among sanitation, entomology and veterinary staff of GHMC. Lokesh Kumar said so far, 1,80,000 cloth masks, 27,000 pairs of hand gloves and 25,000 litres of hand sanitisers had been distributed to the GHMC workers. The Minister thanked Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation workers for keeping the city clean and in controlling the spread of Covid-19. “It is also your responsibility to look after your family members and keep them safe,” Rama Rao said.