Unable to pursue career in wrestling,  man kills self

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Frustrated that he could not pursue a career in wrestling, a 24-year-old man committed suicide by consuming pesticide and died on Sunday night at Boppapur village in Yellareddypet mandal.The deceased, Bujankar Srinivas, wanted to be a professional wrestler since his childhood. As he was overly focused on wrestling, he neglected his studies, and failed in the SSC examinations multiple times. Due to this, he was not allowed to participate in several wrestling competitions, as they mandated participants to have cleared SSC examinations. As a result, Srinivas had been mentally disturbed.

Convinced that he could not pursue a career in the sport he loved, Srinivas decided to take the extreme step and consumed pesticide on June 30. He fell sick and was repeatedly vomiting, but did not reveal that he had consumed pesticide to his family. As his condition deteriorated, his family took him to a local hospital on Saturday. He died the next day.