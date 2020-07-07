WB’s Jal Swapna inspired by Mission Bhagiratha 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the lines of the Telangana government’s prestigious Mission Bhagiratha project, West Bengal on Monday announced project Jal Swapna with an estimated cost of `58,000 crore to provide drinking water to 2 crore rural households.The project is set to be completed in five years. However, the Telangana government had completed Mission Bhagiratha in a record three years time.

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday tweeted, “There was a saying sometime back: ‘What Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow’. Delighted and proud to note that the same Bengal is emulating Hon’ble @TelanganaCMO flagship initiative Mission Bhagiratha and aiming to provide drinking water to all households. Good luck Didi & Team (sic)”.

It may be recalled that a team from West Bengal visited Hyderabad in November 2015 to study the Mission Bhagiratha scheme and interacted with the then Panchayat Raj Minister KT Rama Rao. The officials also studied the project’s Detailed Project Report and have replicated it now.