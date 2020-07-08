Telangana ministers pick apart TPCC president Uttam Reddy, defend Secretariat building demolition

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several Ministers came down heavily on TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy for condemning the State government’s construction of the new Secretariat building. They said he had a ‘slave mentality’ towards the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh rulers.

“Uttam is subservient to the Andhra Pradesh rulers. That is why he is demanding the invocation of Section 8 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act,” they alleged. Recalling that the previous government had handed over the old Secretariat buildings to Telangana, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said, “The question of Section 8 does not arise here. Uttam, who had earlier worked with the erstwhile AP rulers, wants Hyderabad to be controlled by the State, even as six years have passed since the Telangana formation.”

Speaking to the media at Telangana Bhavan, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said that the TPCC chief ’s remarks on the Secretariat buildings exposed his ‘slave mentality’. “When two separate Governors have been appointed for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the demand for the implementation of Section 8 is absurd. The Congress leaders do not want to see Telangana flourish,” Jagadish alleged.

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that they would send people to jail if they obstructed the construction of the new building. Meanwhile, State Planning Board Vice- Chairman B Vinod Kumar said that the of new Secretariat building would help better administration.