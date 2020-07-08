STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana ministers pick apart TPCC president Uttam Reddy, defend Secretariat building demolition

Several Ministers came down heavily on TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy for condemning the State government’s construction of the new Secretariat building.

Published: 08th July 2020 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several Ministers came down heavily on TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy for condemning the State government’s construction of the new Secretariat building. They said he had a ‘slave mentality’ towards the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh rulers.

“Uttam is subservient to the Andhra Pradesh rulers. That is why he is demanding the invocation of Section 8 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act,” they alleged. Recalling that the previous government had handed over the old Secretariat buildings to Telangana, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said, “The question of Section 8 does not arise here. Uttam, who had earlier worked with the erstwhile AP rulers, wants Hyderabad to be controlled by the State, even as six years have passed since the Telangana formation.”

Speaking to the media at Telangana Bhavan, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said that the TPCC chief ’s remarks on the Secretariat buildings exposed his ‘slave mentality’. “When two separate Governors have been appointed for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the demand for the implementation of Section 8 is absurd. The Congress leaders do not want to see Telangana flourish,” Jagadish alleged.

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that they would send people to jail if they obstructed the construction of the new building. Meanwhile, State Planning Board Vice- Chairman B Vinod Kumar said that the of new Secretariat building would help better administration.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttam Kumar Reddy TPCC Telangana Secretariat building demolition
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new COVID Care Centre set up in Tumakuru. (Photo| EPS)
Inside India's largest COVID-19 care centre which has 10,100 beds
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp