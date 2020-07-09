STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

CMO special secretary & Officer on Special Duty tour Telangana's Nalgonda

The officials also lauded the efforts of Collector Prashanth Jeevan patil in organising plantation drives and protecting the Haritha Haram plants.

Published: 09th July 2020 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2020 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Bhoopal Reddy, special secretary to CM, along with Priyanka Varghese, the OSD to CM, at Gundrampally village in Nalgonda on Wednesday

Bhoopal Reddy, special secretary to CM, along with Priyanka Varghese, the OSD to CM, at Gundrampally village in Nalgonda on Wednesday

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Special Secretary to Chief Minister Bhoopal Reddy, along with Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Chief Minister Priyanka Varghese, visited Gundrampally village in Nalgonda district on Wednesday and inspected the saplings which were planted by K Chandrasekhar Rao during the second phase of the programme.

During the visit, Bhoopal Reddy directed the officials to protect all saplings that were planted along the Hyderabad- Vijayawada National Highway. The officials also inspected the saplings planted along the national highway. Later in the day, they took part in a programme organised as part of Haritha Haram and planted saplings at Veliminedu village in Chityala mandal. The officials also lauded the efforts of Collector Prashanth Jeevan patil in organising plantation drives and protecting the Haritha Haram plants.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhoopal Reddy Bhoopal Reddy tours Nalgonda CMO
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Tamil Nadu is now selling 'face mask' porottas and 'corona' dosas
Swapna Suresh: Prime accused in the gold smuggling case (Photo | Express)
Kerala Gold smuggling: CM Pinarayi Vijayan denies involvement, suspect still missing
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp