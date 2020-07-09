CMO special secretary & Officer on Special Duty tour Telangana's Nalgonda

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Special Secretary to Chief Minister Bhoopal Reddy, along with Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Chief Minister Priyanka Varghese, visited Gundrampally village in Nalgonda district on Wednesday and inspected the saplings which were planted by K Chandrasekhar Rao during the second phase of the programme.

During the visit, Bhoopal Reddy directed the officials to protect all saplings that were planted along the Hyderabad- Vijayawada National Highway. The officials also inspected the saplings planted along the national highway. Later in the day, they took part in a programme organised as part of Haritha Haram and planted saplings at Veliminedu village in Chityala mandal. The officials also lauded the efforts of Collector Prashanth Jeevan patil in organising plantation drives and protecting the Haritha Haram plants.