Finance Minister Harish Rao rescues COVID-19 positive journalist

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Finance Minister T Harish Rao arranged for a journalist suffering from COVID- 19 to get admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Harish got involved after journalist Siddireddy Srinivas Reddy from Medak district recorded a video and sent it to Harish on Tuesday. In the video, Reddy said he was suffering from shortness of breath due to being infected with the virus. After viewing the video, the Minister responded immediately and arranged for his admission at Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad. He asked the relatives of Reddy to admit him to Yashoda, and said he had already spoken to hospital authorities. Reddy was shifted to the hospital on Tuesday evening. Currently, he is undergoing treatment and TRS sources said his condition is stable.