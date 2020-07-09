Install dashboards in hospitals: Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Wednesday suggested to the State government to explore the system of having live dashboards in all the designated COVID-19 hospitals in the State, as is being done in Delhi, for the benefit of patients.

The bench asked the State government: “Why can’t the Telangana government ask the Delhi government to share the software being used, which will give first hand information regarding availability of beds, ventilators and related information to the needy patients?” The bench made this observation while dealing with the PIL filed by advocate Shiva Ganesh Karnati, seeking direction to the State government to have in place a live dashboard on the availability of hospital beds, ventilators and other details in the designated Covid-19 government and private hospitals situated in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area.

The petitioner advocate also sought court directions to the State government to forthwith provide a helpline number for giving real time information regarding the availability of beds, ventilators and other medical facilities available in these hospitals.

The Advocate General BS Prasad told the court that the Telangana government has already commenced the work of developing a software for the above purpose and sought some time to furnish the updated information to the court. The bench then suggested the State government to take the help of Delhi government in getting similar system. The bench posted the matter to July 14 for further hearing.