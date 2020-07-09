KCR enacting missing drama to hide failures: TPCC treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy

By Express News Service

A man holds a placard reading

‘#WhereIsKCR? He is my CM. It’s my

right to know’ in front of the Chief

Minister’s camp office on Wednesday

HYDERABAD: TPCC treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy alleged that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was enacting the ‘missing’ drama to hide his failures. CM is missing in action from last 11 days and it is a matter of concern, he added.

Addressing a press conference, he said that CM has neither addressed any press conference nor held any review meeting since June 29 and there were unconfirmed reports that he was in quarantine at his farmhouse.