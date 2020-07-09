NIMS to treat virus-hit COVID-19 warriors

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Director of Public Health, Dr G Srinivasa Rao, has written to the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) Director Dr K Manohar to make arrangements for treatment for frontline Covid warriors at the NIMS Hospital. This would include doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, lab technicians or any employee of the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department who have been infected by Coronavirus.

The request came after several such Covid warriors were left to languish in private hospitals or in the under-staffed Gandhi Hospital. The letter states, “In view of the present pandemic situation, so many medical personnel who are the frontline workers are getting infected by Covid-19 while performing their official duties and they need proper treatment.”

Meanwhile at NIMS, 200 beds along with 30 ventilators are being readied. “In the NTR Block, there are A-B-C-D-E-F areas all of which will be utilised for the same. An Respiratory Intermediate Care Unit (RICU) will also be set up to handle critical cases here itself,” shared Dr Srinivas Gundagani, from the NIMS Resident Doctors Association. A viral video of Covid +ve Dr A Sultana who complained about the exorbitant fees at a private hospital sparked a debate on Sunday and appears to have spurred authorities into action.