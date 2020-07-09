Telangana BJP leader Krishna Saagar Rao seeks action against corporate hospitals

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP chief spokesperson of Telangana K Krishna Saagar Rao has demanded the State Government immediately take decisive punitive action on few corporate hospitals, which are brazenly fleecing Covid-19 patients in the guise of treatment. He also demanded that the government strictly regulates fee structure especially for Covid-19 cases in all corporate private hospitals.

Releasing a press statement in Hyderabad on Wednesday, he said that number of complaints had been filed of all socio- economic strata in Hyderabad, saying that were being exploited by corporate private hospitals in the name of Covid treatment. “Patients are being levied lakhs of rupees as bills for just a few days of hospitalisation and are being forced to pay without any explanation of break-up of the bills. Especially, for a viral disease which doesn’t even have an approved treatment,” he added.