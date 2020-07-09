STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana health staffer transforms into folk artiste to educate rurals about COVID-19

Without taking any help from outsiders, Kondaiah has been organising such programmes by spending money from his own pocket.

Published: 09th July 2020 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2020 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Lanka Kondaiah at one of his Covid awareness programmes at Madhira mandal in Khammam district

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: At a time when most people are refraining from going out due to the COVID pandemic, 51-year-old Lanka Kondaiah, a mimic and folk artiste, is busy creating awareness on the pandemic among those belonging to poor economic and social backgrounds. Unlike the conventional activists who spread awareness through notices, pamphlets or long speeches, Lanka Kondaiah’s mediums are dramas and folk songs.

Lanka Kondaiah, a health supervisor in Mahdira division, started the initiative after noticing that even though the State, authorities concerned and the media have been taking measures to educate the citizens about the spread of the virus, those belonging to poor social backgrounds who live in the rural areas, still don’t have a clear picture about the deadliness of Covid.

Taking cognisance of this, Kondaiah decided to utilise his holidays and weekends for educating the poor and helping them take precautionary measures against the virus. It is not the first time that Kondaiah came up with such an initiative. In fact, he has been a frontline warrior in spreading awareness among the people on various diseases like Tuberculosis (TB), HIV and AIDS, for the past 25 years.

Without taking any help from outsiders, Kondaiah has been organising such programmes by spending money from his own pocket. He has toured around 29 villages in the district by now and has performed dramas, folk songs and mimicry events for the poor. Speaking to Express, he said: “After noticing that many people living in rural areas are still not aware of COVID, I decided to educate them about the deadliness of the virus.”

Funds his own campaigns

A health staffer by profession, 51-year-old Lanka Kondaiah, spreads awareness on the pandemic through various dramas and folk songs. Kondaiah has been organising such programmes by spending money from his own pocket. He has toured around 29 villages in Khammam district

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Health worker Folk artiste coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Tamil Nadu is now selling 'face mask' porottas and 'corona' dosas
Swapna Suresh: Prime accused in the gold smuggling case (Photo | Express)
Kerala Gold smuggling: CM Pinarayi Vijayan denies involvement, suspect still missing
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp