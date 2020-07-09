Telangana man stabs relative with knife over land dispute, victim critical

By Express News Service

WANAPARTHY: In a ghastly incident, a man attacked a woman with a knife, leaving the victim severely injured, over land dispute at Buddharam village in Wanaparthy district on Wednesday. The victim, identified as Ratnamma, who sustained severe injuries, is in a critical condition and is currently taking treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad, the police said. According to sources, the attacker, Arjun Rao alias Arjunayya, is a relative of Ratnamma and a land dispute has been going on between the families of the two persons for quite some time.

Speaking to Express, CI A Suryanayak said that on Wednesday, the dispute escalated and Arjunayya assaulted and attacked both Ratnamma and her husband Anantharam with a knife. However, Anantharam escaped without getting hurt. Later in the day, District SP K Apoorva Rao informed the media that Arjunayya has been taken into custody. The cops have also arrested his wife Seshamma, son Narender and another person named Prasanth for their involvement in the crime. A case has been registered against the four.