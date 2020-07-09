Telangana municipal official beats up sanitation worker for stealing slippers

KAMAREDDY: In a shocking incident, Kamareddy Sanitary wing in-charge Inspector Parvej beat up a sanitation worker K Shekar for stealing slippers from a household while on duty, on Wednesday. Sources said that a resident handed over CC footage showing Shekar stealing slippers to the Sanitary Inspector. When contacted, Municipal Commissioner M Devendar told Express that he was yet to receive complaints from the municipal workers and Sanitary Inspector.
