Telangana municipal official beats up sanitation worker for stealing slippers

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: In a shocking incident, Kamareddy Sanitary wing in-charge Inspector Parvej beat up a sanitation worker K Shekar for stealing slippers from a household while on duty, on Wednesday. Sources said that a resident handed over CC footage showing Shekar stealing slippers to the Sanitary Inspector. When contacted, Municipal Commissioner M Devendar told Express that he was yet to receive complaints from the municipal workers and Sanitary Inspector.