Telangana now using rapid antigen kits to boost its low COVID-19 testing capacity

"This will be a faster method for us to detect COVID-19 cases as the RT-PCR method was taking 3-4 days to yield results", said Dr Veeranjayelu, District Medical Health Officer, Medchal district

Published: 09th July 2020 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2020 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

rapid antigen test kit

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

In a major development that will help Telangana increase its COVID-19 testing capacity which is one of the lowest in the country, the state has started using Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) kits.

They are currently deployed for use at 40 Urban Primary Health Care Centres across Rangareddy and Medchal districts and also in a few areas under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

These kits will be able to give results within 30 minutes.

RR and Medchal, located adjacent to the Greater Hyderabad region, are among the worst affected districts in Telangana.

"This will be a faster method for us to detect COVID-19 cases as RT-PCR method was taking 3-4 days to yield results", said Dr Veeranjayelu, District Medical Health Officer, Medchal district.

Under GHMC limits, the usage of the rapid antigen testing kits is presently limited to a few circles.
 
"We will be taking a nasal swab which will then be placed in a solution which will be put on the test card. If two lines appear it is positive, if one it is negative. Patients are asked to wait until results come so they can be assessed and advised on further protocol," noted Dr Amir, SPHO Banjara Hills. Here, within 30 minutes a health worker was found positive helping in quickly giving medical attention to her.

About a week ago, The New Indian Express had reported how the Telangana government has decided to acquire rapid antigen testing kits to conduct 50,000 tests and also IgG ELISA test kits with assay to conduct 10,000 tests.

As per the ICMR, if the rapid antigen testing kit gives out a positive result, then it will be considered a true positive but if it gives a negative result then the person will have to take an RT-PCR test.

The deployment of rapid antigen testing kits, like in Assam and Delhi, will help take the load off the few RT-PCR testing labs in Telangana and also increase testing in districts.

"When a person tests positive, we are immediately giving them home isolation kits as well so that they can start medication," added Dr Bindu B, an Assistant Medical Officer for Health with the GHMC.

