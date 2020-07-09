STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana's Kakatiya varsity faces threat of encroachment

Land grabbers have long been eyeing the sprawling acres of the Kakatiya University (KU) as their value sky-rockets with every passing day.

Published: 09th July 2020 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2020 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Kakatiya University

Kakatiya University

By U Mahesh
Express News Service

WARANGAL: Land grabbers have long been eyeing the sprawling acres of the Kakatiya University (KU) as their value sky-rockets with every passing day. In a recent case, the mafia seized the opportunity of the students’ absence and hatched a plan to grab one acre of the university’s land near Palevelpula under Survey No. 373. They reportedly cleared the area and are trying to begin construction work, all of this with the involvement of some leaders of the ruling TRS, sources said.

Activists of various student organisations, who learnt about this, rushed to the spot and protested. They, too, alleged that some TRS leaders were supporting the land mafia in encroaching upon the university’s prime land. According to sources, the land grabbers’ plan was exposed by the student organisations. They alerted the KU Development Officer, Prof Ramachandran, and the AKUT president, Mallikarjun Reddy, about this and urged them to take legal action. It is the duty of the Registrar and Development Officer (DO) to safeguard the university’s land.

A compound wall was built on one side of the university and the other side, which has about 40 acres, is already encroached upon. The university’s land under Survey No. 413 was given for the canal construction under the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP), 13 acres for filtered and two acres to the KU police station. This leaves the university with 650 acres from the earlier 1,018 acres, the sources said.

Earlier, the students had demanded that a compound wall be built around the university to keep the land grabs at bay, but the officials ignored them, citing lack of funds. When Express contacted Prof Ramachandran, he admitted that an acre of land recently encroached upon belongs to the university and is part of its campus. He added that they have registered a case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kakatiya varsity encroachment threat
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Tamil Nadu is now selling 'face mask' porottas and 'corona' dosas
Swapna Suresh: Prime accused in the gold smuggling case (Photo | Express)
Kerala Gold smuggling: CM Pinarayi Vijayan denies involvement, suspect still missing
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp