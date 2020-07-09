Telangana's Old Secretariat demolition continues, to be flattened in 7 days

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The demolition of old buildings of the Secretariat continued on the second day on Wednesday. Several senior officials visited the site and supervised the work. According to sources, only earthmovers were used to demolish the buildings and 25 percent to 50 percent demolition work has been completed. It would take around seven days to completely flatten the 10 blocks, sources said.

Meanwhile, the entire area surrounding old Secretariat has been fortified. Barricades have been put up at all roads leading to old Secretariat and large number of policemen have been deployed at all entry points banning movement of vehicles. The heavy police bandobust was also there to prevent any attempt by the leaders of Opposition parties to stage dharnas against the demolition. However, the police are allowing Secretariat employees from Liberty side to BRKR Bhavan, where Secretariat offices are temporarily located.