Union Minister Kishan Reddy asks Telangana government to intensify coronavirus testing

He also urged the government to stop the private hospitals from charging exorbitant amount and said 487 additional ventilators were available in hospitals.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing concern over the rising COVID cases in the Greater Hyderabad limits, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy asked the Telangana government to intensify the tests as is being done by the governments of Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to the media in New Delhi on Wednesday, after briefing Union Health Minister Harshavardhan on the prevailing situation in the Greater Hyderabad area, Kishan Reddy said that the Centre has been extending all the support to the State in combating the pandemic.

Stating that the Central Health Department has already given Rs  215 crore to the State government to combat the virus, he said: “The Centre will also send 1,220 ventilators to the State soon.” “The Centre had already provided various medical equipment to the State, including 7.14 lakh N95 masks, 2.41 lakh PPE kits, over 2.9 lakh RT PCR kits, over 1.2 lakh RNA kits, 52,000 VTM kits and 688 ventilators as well as 23 lakh hydroxychloroquine tablets,” he said.

He also urged the government to stop the private hospitals from charging exorbitant amount and said 487 additional ventilators were available in hospitals. Meanwhile, people stranded in Sharjah, who were flown to Kochi instead of Hyderabad, thanked Kishan Reddy for making arrangements for their return to the city by bus.

