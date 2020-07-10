24 Telangana schools served notice for fee hike

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The School Education Department has issued showcause notices to at least 24 schools for violating the Telangana government’s order on fees as many continue to make lives tougher for people affected by the economic slowdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. All the schools, which received the notices, are well known and charge lakhs towards fees every year. Most of them are located along Hyderabad’s IT corridor.

“The schools were found to be charging fees apart from the tuition fee and had also hiked the fees, both of which are in violation of GO 46. In March, some schools had hiked their fees but after the GO 46 was issued (in April), they should have decreased it back to last year’s fees, but they did not,” Hyderabad District Education Officer (DEO) B Venkata Narasamma said. While the Hyderabad DEO issued show-cause notice to four schools, Rangareddy’s issued notices to 19. DEOs of other districts, too, have issued notices. The show-cause notices were issued to the schools for violating the norms laid down by the Government Order 46 (GO 46). The GO directs schools “not to increase any kind of fee during the academic year 2020-21, and charge only tuition fee on a monthly basis till further orders”.

Despite this, the School Education Department received complaints against at least 28 schools from Hyderabad, Medchal and Rangareddy districts for violating the GO 46. The department’s officials visited various schools, against whom the complaints were received, to inspect their records. “The schools have been given three days to reply to the show-cause notice. All inspecting officers at the mandal and zonal level have been told to inspect and keep a tab on the schools, and take appropriate action if they are found violating the norms of the GO 46,” Venkata Narasamma said