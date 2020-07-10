70% of patients in Karimnagar asymptomatic: Officials

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the district, the Medical and Health Department authorities in Karimnagar are continuing the system wherein the virus-infected patients are kept under observation in home isolation. However, the situation in the district is alarming as most cases being reported are asymptomatic. When Express interacted with a few health officials, they said that about 70 per cent Covid cases reported in the district were asymptomatic.

Speaking to Express, DMHO Dr G Sujatha also said that the number of asymptomatic patients in the district is high and added that the health authorities have conducted around 2,000 tests under the ICMR guidelines by now. The DMHO however mentioned that even the asymptomatic patients are kept under observation in home isolation, so that they don’t meet others and spread the virus.