All Intermediate 2nd-year students pass; PG exams delayed

HYDERABAD: The students, who had failed their second-year Intermediate examination, can now cheer up as they would all be declared ‘passed’. They do not have to take the advanced supplementary examinations.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has decided to declare all the 1.47 lakh students, who failed the examinations, as ‘passed’ in the wake of the rapidly spreading Covid-19 pandemic.

“All the 1.47 lakh Intermediate second-year students, who failed in the Intermediate exams, will be considered as passed. Marks memo with pass certificate under ‘compartmental pass’ category will be issued till July 31,” Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said in a statement.

The Intermediate exams were held in March before the lockdown was imposed and the results were declared in June. As many as 4.85 lakh students had appeared for the second year exams, of which 3.38 lakh passed and 1.47 failed.

In another development, the State government informed the Telangana High Court that it would postpone all the examinations, including that of the undergraduate and post-graduate, as per the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC).After recording the same, the High Court adjourned a PIL, filed on the issue, by three weeks.

These examinations would be held in the near future and till such time they stand postponed, it noted. State Advocate General BS Prasad made this submission before the division bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy. The bench was dealing with the PIL that sought the postponement of all the examinations scheduled from July. It also sought to promote all the students to the next semester or academic year without conducting examinations. The bench directed the State government to file its counter affidavit on the issue and posted the matter to July 30 for further hearing.