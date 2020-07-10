BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar terms KCR ‘quarantine CM’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central government will prepare its own course of action if the State government fails to listen to people’s pleas and the suggestions of Opposition parties in containing Covid-19, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said on Thursday.

Addressing the media through video conferencing, the Karimnagar MP said that “Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has become a quarantine CM” and added: “The people of Telangana have forgotten the way to Pragathi Bhavan (CM’s official residence) and are now queuing at the Raj Bhavan to pour out their owes before the Governor. These people want declaration of a health emergency in the State.”

“The Centre has given huge amounts to the State government to combat the Covid-19 pandemic and also supplied all kinds of medical equipment. But the CM KCR has been making allegations against the Central government only because he is not able to tackle the situation. It is just a diversionary tactics,” Bandi stated.

“The State government has completely failed in combating the virus. The patients have been dying on the roads and in ambulances,” Bandi Sanjay alleged and said that the “Centre is keenly observing the happenings in the State”.