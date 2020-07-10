BJP welcomes Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s initiative as ‘KCR missing in action’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP chief spokesperson of Telangana K Krishna Saagar Rao welcomed Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s initiative in reviewing the State government’s measures in tackling Covid-19 crisis. In a press statement issued here on Thursday, the BJP leader demanded Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to take immediate steps to increase hospital beds, tests and treatment to curb Covid-19 deaths in the State.

“At a time when CM KCR is missing in action, for more than 10 days, from the frontline management of Covid-19 crisis, Governor Dr Tamilisai’s regular interventions have become necessary to mitigate the prevailing health crisis in the State,” he said.

He also thanked the Governor for summoning and interacting with management of private hospitals to ensure they follow ethical practices and not exploit the Covid patients by charging exorbitant fees for treating them.

“CM KCR as well as Health Minister Eatala Rajender have been very irresponsible. They have failed to improve health infrastructure in the State and also in regulating the private hospitals who are fleecing Covid patients,” he alleged.