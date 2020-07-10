STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
But COVID-19 economic slowdown affects us too: Telangana parents

However, regional joint director of the School Education Department Vijayalakshmi said on Thursday that the government has right to send show-cause notices to them.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While parents are happy with the School Education Department sending show-cause notices to private schools for violating GO. 46, private school managements claim that even they were struggling due to the economic slowdown triggered by COVID-19. They add that they also need money to pay salaries of staff and maintain the schools.

Telangana Recognised School Management Association (TRSMA) organizing president, Sreedhar Reddy said, “Only about 60 percent of the parents have paid school fees in many schools. Several schools have not even hiked the fees. Small and medium schools are struggling to pay their teachers.” Some of the well-known schools that are recognized by the CBSE and follow its curriculum argued that the State cannot dictate the terms of fee to them. However, the regional joint director of the School Education Department Vijayalakshmi said on Thursday that the government has the right to send show-cause notices to them.

