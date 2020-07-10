Former Telangana minister P Ramaswamy passes away

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former minister and MP P Ramaswamy passed away due to ill health here on Thursday. A BJP leader, he played an active role in the first phase of the Telangana Statehood movement. In fact, he vowed not to shave his beard until a separate Telangana was formed.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed his condolences on the demise of Ramaswamy. The CM recalled the services of the leader as a Minister in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

BJP MLA Raja Singh condoled the death of the senior BJP leader. Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that Ramaswamy had actively participated in the Statehood movement.