GO. 46 by Telangana government drew the rules, private schools broke them

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The GO no. 46 issued by the Telangana government was meant to curb managements of private schools from fleecing parents in the name of fees, particularly at a time when the lockdown has resulted in pay cuts and job losses. The GO was issued on April 21, 2020 following a decision taken by the State Cabinet.

It laid down that private schools should not increase any kind of fee during the academic year 2020-21 and should charge only tuition fees on a monthly basis till further orders. It also stated that non-compliance would result in cancellation of school recognition, revoking the noobjection certificate granted for affiliation to other boards.