Monkeys all set to get food court in this Telangana village

K Amruth Rao By

Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: The sarpanch of Gundla Potlapally village in Mahbubnagar district plans to set up a monkey food court in the village to prevent the animals from destroying crops. The food court would have a plantation of fruit-bearing trees, with access to water too, so that monkeys remain restricted to the fenced area.

With reduction of forest cover in the district, monkeys are destroying agricultural fields in the villages.

To resolve the issue, sarpanch of Gundla Potlapally village of Rajapur mandal in the district, Marpadga Raghavender Reddy, has taken up steps to set up monkey food courts in his village. For the first such food court, he has erected a fence in one acre of land, where he would plant different fruit-bearing trees.

The sarpanch has purchased 1.5 lakh saplings from the kadiyam nursery in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh to set up a ‘miyawaki forest’ in 1,000 yards of land. Speaking to Express, Reddy said the monkeys had destroyed all their standing crops and caused a lot of losses to residents, and were also causing other problems to villagers.