Telangana COVID-19 positive cases cross 30,000 mark

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With Telangana recording 1,410 fresh cases on Thursday, Covid-19 cases in the State crossed 30,000 mark. The day also saw seven deaths, taking the total toll in the State to 331.

Of the 30,946 positive cases recorded in the State, 12,423 are active cases. In an alarming trend, several districts saw a sharp rise in daily cases, with Sangareddy reporting 79 cases, Warangal Urban 34 and Karimnagar 32.

However, there was some respite in the GHMC area as only 918 cases were recorded in its limits. But it has to be noted that only 5,954 tests were conducted as against the 6,000 tests done in the last two days.

In Gandhi Hospital, situation appears grim with 126 in ICU.