Telangana High Court  halts public hearing on NIMZ project, cites COVID-19 as reason

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the State government to not hold the public hearing scheduled on Friday for the proposed National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) project in Sangareddy district.

At present, there is a huge surge in Coronavirus cases in the State. As a public hearing is required to be held for implementation of the project,the Telangana government is free to hold it at a future date, provided that on that date, the Central government guidelines permit the State to organise a large gathering or congregation of people, and it should be held strictly in accordance with law. The bench, comprising of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, allowed the petition filed by M Raji Reddy and four others from Nyalakal mandal in Sangareddy district seeking to stay operation of the environmental public hearing notification issued for Zaheerabad NIMZ project at TSIIC land in Jharasangam mandal of the district.

The bench said that it will not permit the State government to violate the guidelines issued by the Centre, and the High Court cannot remain an accomplice to any violation by permitting such a large congregation, that too when there is a spike in Coronavirus cases.

As for Sangareddy district, some parts of it fall under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area where there is a huge spike in Coronavirus cases. Even if the State government has made sufficient preparation for the gathering, it cannot be allowed as it would clearly violate the guidelines issued by the Centre and accepted by the State government, the bench observed while allowing the petition.

TS govt can hold it a future date: Court

