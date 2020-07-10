STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court notice to ED in plea filed by Ravi Prakash

Justice A Rajasheker Reddy passed this order recently in the petition filed by K Thirupathi and 45 others After hearing the case, the judge posted the matter to July 14 for further hearing.

Published: 10th July 2020 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

Railway line alignment:Officials told to file counter

The Telangana High Court has issued notices to the Railway Department and other authorities concerned directing them to file counter affidavit, to inform the Court about the details pertaining to land acquisition processes, in a petition filed seeking the suspension of the proposed alignment of railway line between Sircilla and Vemulawada in Rajanna Sircilla district. How the railways will go ahead with the land acquisition proceedings for the proposed alignment without conducting the survey and not publishing the land acquisition notification in a vernacular newspaper, HC questioned the railways. Justice A Rajasheker Reddy passed this order recently in the petition filed by K Thirupathi and 45 others After hearing the case, the judge posted the matter to July 14 for further hearing.

HC notice to ED in plea filed by Ravi Prakash

Former CEO of TV9 channel V Ravi Prakash has approached the Telangana High Court seeking it to grant him an anticipatory bail in the case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) based on criminal cases pending in Banjara Hills and Cyberabad police stations in the city. When the matter came up for hearing before Justice G Sri Devi on Thursday, his counsel TS Anirudh Reddy stated that as per information available, the ED is trying to arrest the petitioner though there was high court stay on all further proceedings in the case against him. After hearing the case, the judge posted the matter to July 16 for further hearing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana High Court
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gaffar at Punajanur village in Chamarajanagar district | EXPRESS
Meet the Karnataka man who lost his hand to Veerappan’s bullet
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp