Telangana High Court notice to ED in plea filed by Ravi Prakash

By Express News Service

Railway line alignment:Officials told to file counter

The Telangana High Court has issued notices to the Railway Department and other authorities concerned directing them to file counter affidavit, to inform the Court about the details pertaining to land acquisition processes, in a petition filed seeking the suspension of the proposed alignment of railway line between Sircilla and Vemulawada in Rajanna Sircilla district. How the railways will go ahead with the land acquisition proceedings for the proposed alignment without conducting the survey and not publishing the land acquisition notification in a vernacular newspaper, HC questioned the railways. Justice A Rajasheker Reddy passed this order recently in the petition filed by K Thirupathi and 45 others After hearing the case, the judge posted the matter to July 14 for further hearing.

HC notice to ED in plea filed by Ravi Prakash

Former CEO of TV9 channel V Ravi Prakash has approached the Telangana High Court seeking it to grant him an anticipatory bail in the case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) based on criminal cases pending in Banjara Hills and Cyberabad police stations in the city. When the matter came up for hearing before Justice G Sri Devi on Thursday, his counsel TS Anirudh Reddy stated that as per information available, the ED is trying to arrest the petitioner though there was high court stay on all further proceedings in the case against him. After hearing the case, the judge posted the matter to July 16 for further hearing.