Telangana old Secretariat demolition equals 1.25 lakh tonnes of debris

4 buildings including C, D and G Blocks brought down by Thursday

The demolition of buildings at the Secretariat complex continues on Thursday

The demolition of buildings at the Secretariat complex continues on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A whopping 1.25 lakh tonnes of construction debris will be generated by the demolition of 10 buildings in the Secretariat. According to a rough estimate, the Construction and Demolition (C&D) debris to be generated would be around 1.25 lakh tonnes, an official in GHMC told Express.

The C&D debris is equivalent to 100 days of debris generated by the whole of Hyderabad. The GHMC area generates around 1,200-1,300  tonnes of C&D every day.  At present, only one C&D recycling plant is available in Jeedimetla. “The Jeedimetla is currently recycling 100 tonnes of C&D waste daily,” an official in GHMC said. He said that  another plant in Kotwalguda would be started by December.
However, GHMC officials say that the State government has not consulted them on transporting the C&D debris from the Secretariat complex. “The Roads & Buildings Department is taking care of it. They did not consult us,” sources in the GHMC said.

According to a rough estimate, it requires 10 acres of land to dump the C&D waste generated by the demolition. Once the demolition of all 10 blocks and other buildings is completed, the transportation of debris to outside the city will start, the sources said.

The removal, transportation and dumping of C&D debris of the old Secretariat requires huge money. Besides concrete waste, electricity equipment, wires, wooden waste too will be generated to a great extent. Dmolition of four buildings including C, D and G Blocks were completed on Thursday. The demolition of A and B blocks are continuing.

Mobiles not allowed

Workers involved in demolition work as well as  police personnel are not allowed to carry their mobile phones. Photography or videography of demolition is strictly banned. Two constables who tried to capture the demolition work were attached to the DGP office.

100-day haul

The C&D debris is equivalent to 100 days of debris generated by the whole of Hyderabad. The GHMC area generates around 1,200-1,300  tonnes of C&D every day. The waste generated can occupy   10 acres of land

