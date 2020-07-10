Telangana's Karimnagar Mayor Sunil Rao urges KTR to fill MCK posts

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Urging the State government to fill up vacant posts in the Municipal Corporation of Karimangar (MCK), the city’s Mayor Y Sunil Rao submitted a representation to MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday. The representation, which highlighted the civic body’s staff crunch, said the MCK was being run by 47.60 percent of its full workforce.

The Mayor said that as many as 260 posts needed filling in the administration, engineering, public health, accounts, revenue and town planning wings. “There are 497 sanctioned posts, but just 237 working staff. Posts in various wings fell vacant due to delay in postings, retirement, deaths, and service dislocation of corporation functionaries,” he said.

The Mayor further said that several civic works were being delayed by the staff crunch. “The corporation’s jurisdiction drastically expanded after the merger of eight villages. However, the burden continues to fall on the existing employees,” he said.