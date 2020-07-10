STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana's Karimnagar Mayor Sunil Rao urges KTR to fill MCK posts

The Mayor further said that several civic works were being delayed by the staff crunch.

Published: 10th July 2020 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

KTR

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  Urging the State government to fill up vacant posts in the Municipal Corporation of Karimangar (MCK), the city’s Mayor Y Sunil Rao submitted a representation to MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday. The representation, which highlighted the civic body’s staff crunch, said the MCK was being run by 47.60 percent of its full workforce.

The Mayor said that as many as 260 posts needed filling in the administration, engineering, public health, accounts, revenue and town planning wings. “There are 497 sanctioned posts, but just 237 working staff. Posts in various wings fell vacant due to delay in postings, retirement, deaths, and service dislocation of corporation functionaries,” he said.

The Mayor further said that several civic works were being delayed by the staff crunch. “The corporation’s jurisdiction drastically expanded after the merger of eight villages. However, the burden continues to fall on the existing employees,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KT Rama Rao KT Rama Rao KTR fill MCK posts Karimnagar Mayor
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gaffar at Punajanur village in Chamarajanagar district | EXPRESS
Meet the Karnataka man who lost his hand to Veerappan’s bullet
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp