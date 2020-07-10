Two youth Congress leaders released as Malkajgiri MP Revanth Reddy steps in

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two Youth Congress party leaders who were detained on Wednesday for staging a protest at the Chief Minister’s camp office were released on Thursday after personal bonds were obtained from them.

According to Punjagutta police, Kotla Sai Baba, 27, resident of BN Reddy Nagar and Kotla Hrithik, 22, a student, staged a protest at the Chief Minister’s camp office on Wednesday and also displayed placards. Punjagutta police registered cases against them under Section 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 504 (intentionally insulting) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Police had detained both of them at the police station since last night. Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy, when he heard of the development, brought the issue to the notice of Hyderabad police officials. He claimed that both of them had been illegally detained, and demanded their release.

The protest had been staged to seek details of the current health condition of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.