11 domes in design only for MIM: Dr K Laxman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Objecting to the proposed 11 domes in the new Secretariat complex, former BJP state president Dr K Laxman in an open letter asked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao if the design was only meant to appease his “friend” Asaduddin Owaisi.

“Is the government trying to recreate the Razakar regime,” asked Laxman. Taking a dig at the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he said, “Your action reminds one of Visnur Ramachandra Reddy Dora who sought advice of Vastu experts to demolish a wall. Similarly, the seventh Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan used to think he was an Avatara Purushudu (Godman). You are copying them both.”

While the common man faced salary cuts due to the pandemic, TRS government was wasting public money by spending Rs 500 crore on the complex, opined Laxman.