Centre asks Telangana to set up FPOs in three districts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar suggested the State Agriculture Ministers to set up Farmers’ Producers Organisations (FPO), during a video conference on Friday. Centre asked Telangana to set up the FPOs in Asifabad, Bhupalpally and Khammam districts.

Responding to this, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said that three districts suggested by the Centre were in North Telangana and requested the Union Minister to also include Wanaparthy and Nagarkurnool from South Telangana, where groundnut, paddy and mangoes were cultivated.

Tomar discussed several agricultural issues including providing basic amenities for farmers, Kisan Credit Cards and others. Reddy said the State government was encouraging farmers to start one or two farmers’ organisation in every mandal. So far, 501 organisations have been set up in the State, Reddy told Tomar.

Kisan Credit Cards have been given to 41.61 lakh farmers across the State, Reddy said. Of the 60.95 lakh pattadar passbook holders in the State, 89 per cent farmers have taken crop loans from banks, Reddy told Tomar. He said the State had deposited Rs 7,253.54 crore into accounts of farmers under Rythu Bandhu scheme in Kharif season.

As the Centre has decided to provide Rs 1 lakh interest free loans in agricultural sector in the next four years, it should provide the amount as grant to the States, Reddy suggested. He said that the State government has decided to set up food processing special economic zones (SEZs) in every Assembly segment in 400 to 1,000 acres of lands.