Contact-less car parking operations begin at RGIA

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GMR Hyderabad International Airport now offers India’s first and only fully contact-less airport car parking experience for passengers and visitors. To facilitate this, the airport had scaled up its National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) FASTag Car Parking in collaboration with National Payments Corporation of India integrating ten NETC FASTag issuer banks, and will go live with other issuer banks in the next few weeks.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GHIAL, said, “We have tested first with ICICI Bank and are now opening up to all the balance issuers. With this, customers holding any bank’s NETC FASTag could zip through the airport car parking with zero-contact transactions. For more safety and contact-less experience, one could avail the NETC FASTag option at the airport car parking.”