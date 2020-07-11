Defensive Asaduddin Owaisi lays into Waqf chief

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who on Friday morning welcomed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s statement that a new mosque would be built in the Secretariat compound, turned his ire on the Waqf Board chief by evening.

As various parties began condemning the demolition of religious structures inside the Secretariat compound, Owaisi slammed the current chairman of Waqf Board, Mohammed Saleem, recommending that he be replaced with someone more ‘competent.’

The MIM has been at the receiving end of criticism in the political sphere for not speaking against the demolition.

Owaisi tweeted, “It is high time that we have a competent person Chairing the Waqf Board. We have nothing against the current Chairperson, but the Board must be led by someone who can actually manage the many responsibilities & duties that come with the office of the Chairperson.”

He urged the TRS government to “consider appointing retired DGP AK Khan or Malik Motasim Khan or anyone else whose experience reflects competence and capability”. Owaisi said that AIMIM will submit a draft amendment which will empower Waqf Board with eviction powers similar to Hindu Endowment Boards.

Earlier, on Friday morning, Owaisi welcomed KCR’s announcement that a more spacious mosque will be built in the Secretariat building.