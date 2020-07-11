STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Defensive Asaduddin Owaisi lays into Waqf chief

The MIM has been at the receiving end of criticism in the political sphere for not speaking against the demolition.

Published: 11th July 2020 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who on Friday morning welcomed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s statement that a new mosque would be built in the Secretariat compound, turned his ire on the Waqf Board chief by evening.

As various parties began condemning the demolition of religious structures inside the Secretariat compound, Owaisi slammed the current chairman of Waqf Board, Mohammed Saleem, recommending that he be replaced with someone more ‘competent.’

The MIM has been at the receiving end of criticism in the political sphere for not speaking against the demolition.  

Owaisi tweeted, “It is high time that we have a competent person Chairing the Waqf Board. We have nothing against the current Chairperson, but the Board must be led by someone who can actually manage the many responsibilities & duties that come with the office of the Chairperson.”

He urged the TRS government to “consider appointing retired DGP AK Khan or Malik Motasim Khan or anyone else whose experience reflects competence and capability”. Owaisi said that AIMIM will submit a draft amendment which will empower Waqf Board with eviction powers similar to Hindu Endowment Boards.

Earlier, on Friday morning, Owaisi welcomed KCR’s announcement that a more spacious mosque will be built in the Secretariat building.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Asaduddin Owaisi
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp