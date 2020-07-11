‘Expedite irrigation works’

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Secretary in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) Smitha Sabarwal, on Friday, expressed dissatisfaction over the slow pace of the ongoing Sri Sitarama Lift Irrigation work at Aswapuram in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

On her visit to the project site in Aswapuram, where the first pump house of the project is being constructed, she instructed officials to expedite the work and ensure that the dry run of two motors was done by the end of August. Irrigation Principal Secretary Rajath Kumar and Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar accompanied her.

Speaking to the media, Rajath Kumar said that the work was delayed due to pandemic and that they would speed everything up hereafter.