Hyderabad man kills himself after five-year-old daughter's murder by wife's lover

Kalyan's body was found on the railway tracks at Bhongir on Saturday. Police suspect he took the extreme step, unable to bear the pain of losing his only daughter.

Kalyan Rao

Kalyan Rao (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Kalyan Rao, the father of five-year-old Aadhya who was murdered here on July 2, has died by suicide. His body was found on the railway tracks at Bhongir on Saturday.

Police suspect Kalyan took the extreme step, unable to bear the pain of losing his only daughter.  

The 37-year-old, who worked as a VRO in Bhongir district, shifted to Ghatkesar with his wife Anusha and daughter for the latter's education. Meanwhile, Anusha met Karunakar at a mobile store and became friends with him. Soon they entered into a relationship.

Later Karunakar introduced his close friend Rajashekar to Anusha and they also became friends. Since then, Anusha started avoiding Karunakar. This made Karunakar angry with Rajashekar and he decided to kill him.

On July 2, he purchased two surgical blades and went to Anusha's house looking for Rajashekar. But on seeing him, Rajashekar hid himself and to enable his escape, Anusha locked up Karunakar in Aadhya's room. Enraged by this, Karunakar slit Aadhya's throat with the surgical knife and also injured himself in a suicide attempt.

Aadhya died while being shifted to hospital and Karunakar was admitted to Osmania hospital. A murder case was registered against him and he was arrested after his discharge from hospital on July 7.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

