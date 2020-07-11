Justice league

By Express News Service

HC declines petition seeking info on CM’s health

Making it clear that the court will not allow cases which involve ‘political gimmicks and are politically motivated’, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Friday rejected the plea to hear urgently the petition moved in the form of a lunch motion regarding the health condition and whereabouts of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The petition cannot be allowed for hearing unless listed, the bench noted and expressed doubt about maintainability of such a petition.

The bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy refused to allow a lunch motion petition when advocate PVG Umesh Chandra, appearing for petitioner journalist ‘Teenmaar Mallanna’, made a special mention stating that they have filed a petition on July 8 but it is not listed yet. The issue is related to the health of the Chief Minister and the people are concerned about the same, he added.

While refusing to consider the plea, the bench said that there was no urgency in the matter to be heard, and also said that the Chief Minister must be healthy and if any information was to be released it would be disclosed by the authorities concerned.

Artificial ripening of fruits: FSSAI told to file counter

A division bench of Telangana High Court on Friday directed the State Commissioner for Food Safety and the authority of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to file counter-affidavits, informing whether the Ethephon (ethylene gas) can be used for ripening the fruits or not.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, passed this order in batch petitions filed regarding rampant use of calcium carbide chemical for artificial ripening of fruits in the State. Some of the petitioners contended that Ethephon is an insecticide and it cannot be used on food.

Senior advocate S Niranjan Reddy, amicus curiae in the case, argued for banning carbide for ripening purposes. Ethylene can be a better substitute since it is not harmful, he suggested to the court.

Another senior advocate D Prakash Reddy, appearing for one of the petitioners, submitted that the ethylene ripener sachets generated from Ethephon is permitted and legalised by FSSAI. There are several reports stating that it is a safe option and that the State Food Laboratory has stamped that these sachets are safe and mangoes can be ripened with it and are fit for human consumption, he added.

After hearing the case, the bench directed the FSSAI to explain its stand and posted the matter to July 16 for further hearing.