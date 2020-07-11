Over 10,000 tests done in Telangana as state sees 1,278 new cases

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Giving a major fillip to testing, possibly with the use of Rapid Antigen Test kits, Telangana conducted 10,354 tests, of which 1,278 came back positive, as per the Friday bulletin. With this, the total number of cases stands at 32,224. The day also saw eight deaths, taking the toll to 339.

As many as 12,680 of the total number of cases -- roughly 39 per cent -- are active. The State’s test positivity rate, however, remains at 21 per cent. Further, as much as 83 per cent of the Covid cases are asymptomatic; 4 per cent suffers from severe symptoms and 13 per cent has moderate symptoms. While GHMC reported 762 cases, Ranga Reddy had 171, Medchal, Sangareddy and Nalgonda recorded 85, 36 and 32 cases respectively.