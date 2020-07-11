STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Over 10,000 tests done in Telangana as state sees 1,278 new cases

While GHMC reported 762 cases, Ranga Reddy had 171, Medchal, Sangareddy and Nalgonda recorded 85, 36 and 32 cases respectively.

Published: 11th July 2020 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

rapid antigen test kit

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Giving a major fillip to testing, possibly with the use of Rapid Antigen Test kits, Telangana conducted 10,354 tests, of which 1,278 came back positive, as per the Friday bulletin. With this, the total number of cases stands at 32,224. The day also saw eight deaths, taking the toll to 339.

As many as 12,680 of the total number of cases -- roughly 39 per cent -- are active. The State’s test positivity rate, however, remains at 21 per cent. Further, as much as 83 per cent of the Covid cases are asymptomatic; 4 per cent suffers from severe symptoms and 13 per cent has moderate symptoms.  While GHMC reported 762 cases, Ranga Reddy had 171, Medchal, Sangareddy and Nalgonda recorded 85, 36 and 32 cases respectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
GHMC Rapid Antigen Test kits Telangana Rapid Antigen Test
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp