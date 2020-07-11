Temple gone, K Chandrasekhar Rao will go too, thunders BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Coming down heavily on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for the demolition of the Nalla Pochamma temple on the premises of the Secretariat, BJP general secretary P Muralidhar Rao on Friday said that the State government’s fall is imminent as the deity would be KCR’s nemesis.

Addressing the Jan Samvad Virutal Rally organised by his party’s state unit, the BJP leader took exception to the demolition of the temple, saying: “The act of pulling down the Nalla Pochamma temple has lowered the life of KCR’s government. After demolishing the temple, KCR claims that it happened accidentally, which is a blatant lie. Sooner than later, people will perform the last rites of KCR’s government. The CM has failed to lead the state from the front in fighting Coronavirus which has caused fear, agony and death.”

Alleging that TRS government was involved in propaganda of various welfare schemes without acknowledging the Centre’s financial aid, Muralidhar Rao said, “Chandrasekhar Rao bows before the BJP leaders when he is in Delhi and criticises the Central leadership when in Hyderabad. The Centre funds various welfare schemes like Aasara pensions, housing for the poor.”For National Highways alone, the Narendra Modi government has sanctioned `45,000 crore in six years to Telangana,” he said.

Drawing a parallel between TRS and the Congress, Rao said: “The DNA of both parties are the same. While Congress resorts to votebank and dynasty politics and resorts to corruption, the TRS is an exact replica of it.” Claiming that Bangaru Telangana is possible only with the BJP, he said, “To achieve Bangaru Telangana and not Corona Telangana, BJP should come into power.” Hundreds of BJP karyakartas participated in the virtual rally.

Rao focused on PM Narendra Modi’s initiatives in combating the Covid-19 crisis and the Central Government’s relief package for migrant labourers, farmers among others. The rally was chaired by BJP state president Bandi Sanjay. Senior BJP leaders from Mahbubnagar and Nalgonda districts also took part.

Blasphemous, says Krishna saagar Rao

Telangana BJP’s chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao, on Friday, said a Hindu temple was destroyed during the Secretariat demolition and termed the incident ‘blasphemous’. The BJP leader demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao should apologise for the act. Rao said, “The KCR government’s act of demolishing a Hindu temple is insulting and insinuating. It is blasphemous.” He demanded that a new temple be constructed in the same site immediately.

A black day in Telangana history, says Revanth

TPCC working president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy, on Friday, alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had prior knowledge of the temple and mosque demolition. Speaking to the media, Revanth described the day of demolition of Nalla Pochamma temple and two mosques in the Secretariat complex a ‘black day’ in the history of Telangana. He claimed that superstitious beliefs had led to the demolition of the old Secretariat complex.