Three deaths at GGH Nizamabad, chief denies neglect

Three Covid patients including two women died while undergoing treatment at the Government General Hospital (GGH) Nizamabad on late Thursday night.

By Express News Service

District Collector C Narayana Reddy visited the hospital and reviewed the situation. Later in the evening the GGH Superintendent M Nageswara Rao released a statement refuting medical negligence. He said doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff were providing round-the-clock medical care to the patients, and oxygen was available in all ICU and isolation wards.  The Superintendent said one of the three deceased was a 75-year-old woman from Jakranpalli village and  was in critical condition.

Another man, who tested positive for Covid-19 had hypertension, and the third patient was a 58-year-old woman from Yedapally village in ARP Camp. She had coronary artery issues and diabetes, she was seriously ill when she arrived at the hospital, he added. He said 32 patients were undergoing treatment in the isolation ward. The virology lab is conducting 30 tests every day and the number of tests will be increased from Saturday, he added.

Meanwhile, CPM workers staged a protest in front of District Collector’s office and demanded that the officials provide financial assistance to families of Covid patients, who died at GGH as they belong to poor families.

